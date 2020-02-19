PERU – David C. Magoon, 64, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was a resident of Ridge Road in Peru.

Born in Rumford, on June 17, 1955 he was a son of Elmer ‘Tim’ and Eugenie ‘Genie’ (London) Magoon. David attended Mexico and Dixfield Schools. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974 to 1976 and worked as a self-employed Mason Contractor.

David was a member and trustee of the Rumford Falls Aerie #1248 FOE. He was also a member of the American Legion. He was chairperson for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Maine, a passionate pool player. Not only did he play, but he taught and mentored many people. He was also a weight lifter and broke and held many records. He was a lifelong outdoorsman especially hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and was always there for them, no matter what.a

He was married in Dixfield, on September 2, 1972 to Janet Gallant.

He is survived by his wife Janet, of Peru, a daughter Deidra Harvey and husband David of Peru, sisters, Grace Packard of Peru, Felicia Biggs and husband Kevin of Oregon, Peggy Masalsky and husband Steve of Mexico, brothers, Clinton Magoon and wife Linda of Lewiston and Richard Magoon of New York, grandchildren, Megan Dyke and fiancé Paul Robbins of Portland, Courtney Dyke and fiancé Sawyer Leonard of Rumford, Nicholas Dyke of Peru, Dimitri Harvey of Peru and Nevaeh Harvey of Texas, great grandchildren, Owen Sturtevant, Bradley Leonard, Hayden Leonard and Piper Dyke and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on March 19, from 4:00pm-8:00 p.m., at the Rumford Eagles Club. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

