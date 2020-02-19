AUBURN – Normand H. Breton, 82, a resident of Clover Manor in Auburn, passed from this life to his eternal home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Clover Manor with his family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on October 20, 1937, the son of Adolphe and Rose Pouliot Breton, and was educated in local schools. In his childhood years he was a member of Holy Cross Church, and sang in the boy’s choir. He later moved to Connecticut and worked with is cousins, who were all the best of friends. Normand joined the US Army in 1956 and served two years in Germany during peacetime. Upon returning to the states he married his sweetheart, the former Barbara Perkins, on November 29, 1958, and they started a beautiful family. They were married for nearly 60 years when Barbara passed away from a brief illness on July 8, 2018. Normand worked at Twin City Packing during his early married life, and then worked at Wards TV. Prior to his retiring in Florida, he worked for many years as a Bio Medical Technician at Central Maine Medical Center, a job he loved and where he was a friend to all. Normand and Barbara enjoyed many wonderful years close to the beach in Florida. He greatly enjoyed walking the beach and visiting family in Florida on both coasts. His favorite pastimes were listening to and recording music. A member of Ss. Peter & Paul Basilica, Prince of Peace Parish, he also served as a Eucharistic Minister at both the St. Francis Mission in Greene and at Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange, FL. Normand is survived by one sister, Lorraine Weston of Auburn, a son, John Breton and partner Andrea Lyons of Greene, three daughters, Claire Lachance and partner Tom Labbe of Greene, Linda and husband Kirby Touchette of Otisfield, and Theresa and husband Richard Weir of Durango, CO, eleven grandchildren; Ryan Wood, Crystal Wood, Andrea Beckey, Joseph Breton, Brigette Lachance, Johnny Breton, Devon Breton, Sage Mazerolle, Katelyn Touchette, Anna Touchette, and Emily Touchette, several great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, Liam Alexander. Besides his parents and wife Barbara, he was predeceased by a sister, Lillian Breton, a son Michael L. Breton, who passed on August 22, 1988, and a grandson, Jimmy L. Goupil, who passed on December 5, 2012. Normand will be greatly missed by his family. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 9 AM – 11 AM, followed by a Liturgy of the Word Service at the funeral home, 11 AM. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Flowers and cards are welcome, and messages can be emailed to Theresa at [email protected]

