TURNER – Bruce Gary Ames of Turner passed away on February 14, 2020, in Lewiston.

Bruce was born in Norway, Maine, to Arline and Harold Ames on August 14, 1945. He was the oldest brother of Dennis, Beverly and Deborah.

He was married to Gloria Schenk on October 4, 1963.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Gloria, their children, Lisa Morin, Bruce W. Ames and Robert Ames. He is the loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of six. Bruce is well loved and is going to be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

