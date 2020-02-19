EAST DIXFIELD – Donald A. Webber, 78, of East Dixfield, died in the comfort of his home in the early morning hours, the day after Valentine’s Day, following a lingering illness.He was born Jan. 4, 1942, in Farmington Falls, a son of Seth and Doris (Smith) Webber. He received his education in Farmington and Chesterville schools. Always a hard worker, he was a self-employed woodsman for many years. He had a dry sense of humor and quick wit and will be remembered, particularly by his children, for always being “right”. …there were two ways to do something, his way or the wrong way. His humor was sometimes unnoticed until it had passed you by. For instance, he would often tease his wife and say that he knew their wedding date and that it was September 31, 1972. (Think about it.)He always enjoyed the outdoors and in his younger years enjoyed hunting; but fishing was his passion. He also enjoyed rolling change, looking for wheat pennies, buffalo head nickels and 1942 copper pennies. He is loved by his wife of 48 years, Sharon (Coolidge) of E. Dixfield; three children Tony Webber and his companion Charlotte Lane of Anson; Brian Webber of Dixfield and Carla Webber of Augusta; grandchildren who nicknamed him “Grumpa”: Kristine, Michael, Andrew and Adam Webber, Aiden Lee, Kaylee Grace Lovejoy; a great-grandson, Greyson Haines; six sisters: Gladys Harris of Industry, Beverly Webber of Farmington Falls; Edith Nightengale of Jay; Betty Lucas of Readfield; Florence Williams and Peggy Vashaw, both of Farmington Falls; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Memorial graveside services will be held on Sunday morning, May 17 at 11 AM at Sunnyside Cemetery, Rt. 27 Kingfield. His family invites you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share a memory. Remembrance gifts may be given in grateful appreciation to AHCHospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

