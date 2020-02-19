MEXICO – James A. Waite, 84-and-a-half, of Roxbury Road in Mexico, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at CMMC with his loving wife of 60 years, Jackie, by his side.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Waite of Mexico; children, William Waite and wife Carole, and Kathryn Billings and husband Dennis; three grandchildren, Brittany, Amber and Eric; and two great grandchildren, Alexandra and Maddex.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a daughter Elizabeth.

A celebration of James’ life will be held in the summer.

