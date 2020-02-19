LEWISTON – Lorraine Landry Comeau, 94, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center during a gentle snowfall. She was born in Lewiston on August 29, 1925, one of five daughters and two sons of Antoine and Adrienne Chenard Landry. She attended local schools and graduated from Lewiston High School with the class of 1943. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was a cheerleader for three years serving as captain of the squad in her Senior year. Lorraine joined the Cadet Nurse Corp in 1944 and graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1947. She was employed in both general and private duty nursing. She was last employed at Pineland Center as a Nurse III Supervisor, and in retirement she often spoke of her love for residents with special needs. She was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Patrick’s Parish of Lewiston. First and foremost, she absolutely loved her children, grandchildren and beyond. She also loved cooking and was always eager to share a recipe with anyone that would listen. In recent years, she particularly enjoyed watching wildlife of all types on her property. Her love, her laugh, her home cooking and attention to detail will be sorely missed.Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Hilliker of Lewiston. Four sons, Ronald Comeau of Lewiston, Francis Comeau and wife Janice Mandala-Comeau of California, Lawrence Comeau and wife Anne of Auburn, Gregory Comeau and wife Elisabeth of Colorad. Seven grandchildren, including Keith Comeau, Andrea Higson, Matthew Tremblay. and Levi Hilliker. Also, three great-grandchildren and four step grandchildren including Emily Bouchard and Colby Morin. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Louis de Gonzague Landry and Rene Leopold Landry and her four sisters, Dorothy Latarche of Florida, Martha Roux Freidman, Merita Fournier and Gertrude Mynahan of Lewiston, and many pets, most recently her beloved dog, Puddles and her cat, Floyd. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m., and 6 – 8 p.m. Services will be held Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

