AUBURN — Less than a month after he was in court to answer allegations of violating probation, a Lisbon Falls man convicted of manslaughter in the 2007 death of an 8-month-old girl has been charged with another violation.

Todd A. Gamache, 36, of 11 School St., Lisbon, is due in court Friday to answer a new allegation that he violated the terms of his probation.

Gamache appeared in 8th District Court on Jan. 29, where he denied he had violated the terms of his four-year probation by committing a new crime of forgery and having contact with children under age 16.

A judge ordered Gamache held at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn without bail pending a probation revocation hearing that had been scheduled for Feb. 27.

On Wednesday, his probation officer filed a new motion, this time accusing Gamache of violating his probation again by having repeated contact with a child under age 16, a different child from the earlier allegation.

The hearing slated for Feb. 27 was pushed back a month.

Both motions to revoke his probation are expected to be heard in Androscoggin County Superior Court in Auburn on March 26.

Gamache was released from prison just over a year ago after serving nearly 12 years. He had been charged with murder and manslaughter and pleaded guilty in 2008 to reckless or criminally negligent manslaughter. A judge sentenced him to 18 years in prison, with four of those years suspended.

If a judge were to conclude he violated terms of his probation, Gamache could be ordered to serve some or all of that suspended sentence.

In her new motion alleging probation violation, Maine Probation Officer Michelle Dubay wrote that Gamache failed to refrain from having contact with children under age 16 on three occasions last year. In her affidavit, she wrote that she spoke on Feb. 9 with a Lisbon police lieutenant who had met with a couple who told police they had seen Gamache with a 14-year-old boy on several occasions. The boy is the son of the the man in the couple who met with police. His ex-wife is Gamache’s fiancee.

The boy’s father told police that Gamache was living in the same house as his fiancee while his son was staying there.

The father said his ex-wife “stated to me that they had set up set up an apartment in the upstairs of her home to look like Todd lived there. But in fact, the apartment is their bedroom and Todd has free access to the rest of the house,” according to a statement given to Lisbon police.

The father brought to the police station a portrait photo showing Gamache with his fiancee and her two sons, ages 14 and 16.

Earlier in January, Gamache had filed a motion seeking to modify his probation conditions to allow him contact with younger children because his fiancee has two teenage sons.

“The defendant implores the court to modify this condition of probation so that he can get married, develop a rapport with said children, and his fiancee does not feel either herself or her children will be in any danger,” he wrote.

On March 22, 2007, Gamache’s then-girlfriend picked up her baby from day care and took her to a local school. She called Gamache, who had been living at her apartment on Broad Street in Auburn for about six months, and asked him to come get the baby and take her back to the apartment, which he did.

Later that night, when she and one of her daughters arrived home, Gamache told her to call 911 because something was wrong with the baby.

Gamache had been alone in the apartment with the baby for roughly 45 minutes, according to prosecutors. His account of events changed several times when questioned by investigators. He’d variously said that he’d dropped the baby in the bathtub, hit her head against a wall in the stairwell then dropped her on the living room floor.

She was unconscious when she was rushed to a local hospital and died two days after she was taken off life support.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: