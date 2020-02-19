Charges
Lewiston
- James Birkbeck, 45, listed as transient, on warrants and on a charge of theft, 1 p.m. Wednesday at 3 Bartlett St.
- Anthony Jordan, 31, of 932 College St., on a warrant charging a probation violation, 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at 1079 Sabattus St.
Androscoggin County
- Christopher Martin, 36, of 3 Middle Ave., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging a probation violation, 9 a.m. Wednesday at 2 Main St.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by John Monahan, 51, of Hebron, struck a post at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot. Damage to his 2015 Chevrolet was listed as functional.
- A car driven by Emily C. Pease, 17, of Auburn, slid into a car driven by Jeffrey Pendexter, 46, of Auburn, while Pendexter was stopped at a sign at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at Penley Corner and Harmon’s Corner roads. Pease’s 2011 Hyundai was towed. Damage to Pendexter’s 2010 Kia was listed as minor.
- Vehicles driven by Roger B. Therriault, 62, of Auburn, and Laurinda J. Cartier, 69, of Bangor, collided at 3:42 p.m. Monday on Center Street at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge onramp. Cartier’s 2016 Toyota was towed. Damage to Therriault’s 2000 GMC was listed as minor.
