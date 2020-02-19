FOOTBALL

The NFL wants to add two playoff teams and increase the number of regular-season games to 17 as part of a proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Under the proposal, each conference would have seven playoff teams, and only the No. 1 seeds would get a first-round bye.

• Washington exercised Adrian Peterson’s 2020 option, keeping the veteran running back for another season.

Peterson, who turns 35 in March, was the team’s leading rusher last season with 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries. He ranks fifth on the NFL’s career rushing list with 14,216 yards.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Alex Kile scored twice and Connor Bleackley got a goal and an assist as the Maine Mainers earned their third straight road win over the North Division-leading Newfoundland Growlers.

Dillan Fox and Ryan Culkin also scored, and Connor LaCouvee made 34 saves.

NHL: The Los Angeles Kings traded defenseman Alec Martinez to the Vegas Golden Knights for two second-round draft picks.

Martinez, 32, has spent his entire NHL career with the Kings. He scored the double-overtime goal that gave the Kings their second Stanley Cup title six years ago.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Abby Cavallaro scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the University of New England (18-6, 12-3 Commonwealth Coast) pulled away in the second half for a 77-55 win over Gordon (14-10, 9-6) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

UNE outscored Gordon 45-22 in the second half. Jocelyn Chaput had 12 points and four steals, and Sadie Nelson, Ashley Coneys and Kaylee Beyor added 10 points apiece.

• Lexi L’Heureux-Carland and Grace Philippon scored 12 apiece to pace St. Joseph’s (16-8, 8-2 GNAC) to an 87-51 win over Rivier (4-18, 0-9) in Standish.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Eric Demers scored 28 points to lead Gordon (12-12, 7-8 Commonwealth Coast) to an 83-67 victory over the University of New England (13-11, 7-8) at Wenham, Massachusetts.

UNE’s Avery DeBrito and Siddiq Canty each scored 16 points.

MEN’S LACROSSE: Noah Luccini collected three goals and four assists, and the University of New England opened its season with a 20-2 win over Husson, in Biddeford.

The Nor’easters led 17-1 at halftime. Garett Bozek put in four goals, and Zach Bossi, Alex York and Sam Palmisano each scored twice.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Timo Werner led Leipzig to its first Champions League knockout stage victory, netting a penalty to seal a 1-0 victory at Tottenham in the first leg of their round-of-16 meeting.

PREMIER LEAGUE: To the backdrop of some aggressive anti-UEFA chants, Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 on goals from midfielders Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne in its first match since being banned from European competitions for the next two seasons because UEFA determined that the club broke financial monitoring rules and did not cooperate with investigators.

The club’s CEO, Ferran Soriano, said the team will file a formal challenge against UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Though appeals at CAS typically take about one year to resolve, Soriano is hopeful a verdict will be rendered by June.