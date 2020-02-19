LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, in Room 285 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 55 Westminster St.

Speaker will be Andrew Mountcastle, PhD, zoology professor at Bates College, discussing “Insects.” His talk will deal with his laboratory work on experimental approaches to investigating the functional consequences of wing flexibility in bees and wasps and the findings of that research.

On Saturday, March 21, the club will hold its annual trip to Plum Island National Wildlife Refuge of the northeast coast of Massachusetts. It is on a migratory route for a wide variety of winter birds, including the snowy owl. In the spring it serves as a nesting area for piping plovers. Plum Island derives its name from the beach plum shrubs that grow on the dunes.

Members will meet at 7 a.m. at the Promenade Mall, 855 Lisbon St., at the end of the parking lot by Staples across from Marquis Signs. Carpooling will be arranged. Dress warmly and bring a lunch. The trip is planned to return to Lewiston about 4 p.m. The day’s exploration will be led by Steve Reed. For any questions, call him at 207-319-6630.

The Stanton Bird Club manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. More information can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org. The results of the various trips are posted there, often with photos. The club also has a Facebook page.