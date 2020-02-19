POLAND – Town officials warned residents Wednesday to ignore a scam email that is using the town’s domain name and asking for donations to a GoFundMe page.

Executive Assistant Nikki Pratt said that early Wednesday residents called the Town Office saying they were receiving an email from [email protected] asking for donations to a GoFundMe page for someone named “Jayson.”

Pratt said the town IT department looked into the email and learned it originated “somewhere outside of our office.”

“It’s not coming from anybody on our servers,” Pratt said.

She said the only email addresses that use the polandtownoffice.org domain name “use the first initial of their first name and their last name. “We do not have any random mailboxes labeled as anything different.

“We don’t even have a Jayson who works for us,” Pratt added. “Plus, if you click on the link to donate, it doesn’t even take you to GoFundMe’s website. It takes you to a PayPal account. We want people to know the email is not coming from us and we don’t endorse it.”

