NORWAY — Looking to mentally and spiritually refresh for spring? Then please join the book discussion group, “Powerful Reads: Discussing Books with Heart and Mind.” Held the second Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Norway Memorial Library, the discussion is free and open to the public.

The discussion will be facilitated by Susan Kane, a former elementary school teacher, current yoga teacher and Reiki, Integrated Energy Therapy and hypnosis professional. She has always enjoyed reading and discussing metaphysical books. She invites all to read the books and then come and share their thoughts on personal growth and spirituality. The selected books and dates for discussion are The Power of Intention by Wayne Dyer on March 14 with a snow date of March 21, and The Power of Now by Eckert Tolle on May 9.

Books may be requested through Minerva or by stopping by the information desk. If you have questions, please contact the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit our website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

