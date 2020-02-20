NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their March calendar of events.

New this month is a class entitled “What Now” on Wednesday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m. This session is for adults who have recently completed or are about to complete their cancer treatment, and their caregiver. Led by a licensed social worker, this class provides information about common concerns and practical tips for adjusting to the new normal. Also, Beginner Ukulele is back on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. For more information on these classes or any of their regularly scheduled activities check their calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

In case of inclement weather, when SAD #17 cancels school, the Center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford and the pool located at the Colonial Mast Campground in Bridgton. Caring Coupons to be used for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receive 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on either program, stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

“What Now” Wednesday, March 18 4:30-6 p.m. at CRCofWM 199 Main St., Norway

When cancer treatment ends you may feel lost, asking “What now?” Led by a licensed social worker, this class provides information about common concerns and practical tips for adjusting to the new normal. Topics like – dealing with anxiety and stress, establishing and maintaining healthy habits and communicating with your primary care provider will be covered. Participants will also receive resources for dealing with the common issues faced by people when cancer treatment ends. Open to adults who have recently completed or are about to complete their cancer treatment, and their caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Please sign up by calling 890-0329.

Beginner Ukulele

Friday, March 6 10-11 a.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Would you like to play the Ukulele? Join in the fun of this widely popular class! Bring your own ukulele if you have one or borrow one of ours. (Singing is optional but makes it more fun!).

Writing Session (formerly The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir)

Wednesday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. – Noon. This workshop is designed for those who struggle putting pen to paper or fingertips to keys to get their thoughts down. Writing continues for those who attended the earlier workshops or if you are interested in beginning to write, plan to attend this session. Note: the March session will be held offsite – call the CRCofWM for more details at 890-0329.

Women’s Cancer Support Group

Tuesday, March 3 rd , 12-1:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 744-6173 for more information

Men’s Rally Group

Thursday, March 19 4-5:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Chair Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10-11 a.m. at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to

register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors

Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25 3-4 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway .This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Keep Moving

Thursdays, March 5, 12,19 and 26 at 9 a.m. (new time) at Saco Bay Physical Therapy 176 Main St., Norway. Instructor Katie Hetterscheidt, ATC leads this class. This class is for cancer survivors and caregivers who wish to improve their level of fitness and “Keep Moving.”

Drum Circle

Two sessions on Saturday, March 7 Beginners from 10 a.m.–Noon, Advanced 1-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris. All Drums are welcome! Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a Pot Luck Lunch, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCofWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share

Saturday, March 14 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and selfcare.

Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a Potluck lunch at Noon, bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCofWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-

9955.

Self-Reflexology

Friday, March 13 9:30-10:30 a.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki

Tuesday, March 24 1:30-3 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up

Tuesday, March 3 2-3:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Crafting for Fun

Tuesdays, 3-5 p.m. (1 st Tuesday begins at 3:30) Most Tuesdays someone brings in a craft for everyone to participate in. Stop by to see what the project is for the afternoon. Materials are provided.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3-6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

filed under: