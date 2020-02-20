Lewiston Duplicate Bridge Club results LEWISTON — The Lewiston Duplicate Bridge Club winners at the Lewiston Armory on Feb. 18 were: first, Jeanine Kivus and David Lock; second, Claire Lyons and Rosemarie Goodwin; third, Marta Clements and Hazel Glazier.

Games are played at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. For more information, call Rosemarie at 207-754-1431. SAD 52 Adult Ed holding open house events TURNER — SAD 52 Adult Education will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, and Wednesday, March 11, at the Turner Adult Learning Center. Information will be available on obtaining a diploma or high school equivalency. For more information, call 207-225-1010. FFA graduating seniors can apply for scholarship ELLSWORTH — Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are national Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization members and are interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation. The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one $1,000 scholarship a year. The application deadline is March 1. To learn more, visit the statewide scholarships section of MaineCF’s website, www.mainecf.org. The fund was created in 1998 by friends and family of Ronald P. Guerrette of Caribou to honor his life and work. Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host workshop

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host a free workshop, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Wilton Career Center, 865 Rte. 2E.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Ecumenical Ash Wednesday service set

RUMFORD — An ecumenical Ash Wednesday service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the United Methodist Church. Leaders from the Methodist Church, St. Barnabas Episcopal Church and Mexico Congregational, UCC will conduct the service. Everyone is welcome.

McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series Feb. 26

SOUTH PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with Tom Carey’s illustrated lecture, “Rocks Really Rock! in Gardens and Walls.” Carey will share how he used rocks and stones in creating functional and artistic elements in his Rumford garden.

Carey is a retired attorney. He and his wife Sally have gardened for over 40 years. They have created an extensive garden with both edibles and ornamentals around their home.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home at 97 Main St., where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m. The tea and program are free and open to the public, but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden.

This is the second of six weekly lectures. In case of inclement weather, call the garden at 207-743-8820 or check the garden’s Facebook page for a cancellation.

Warm Heart, Warm Feet drive gathers socks

Senior Corps volunteers, Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions and RSVP have announced the receipt of 2,266 pairs of socks during the second annual Warm Heart, Warm Feet sock drive held throughout Maine in partnership with Renys department stores.

At every Renys store statewide, volunteers and store staff collected socks throughout January. In addition, many individuals and companies participated in the annual event, including attendees at the 2020 MLK Celebration Dinner, Marden’s of Presque Isle and employees of TDBank, Penquis CAP and Southern Maine Agency on Aging.

The socks, with a value of over $7,200, have been delivered to homeless shelters, soup kitchens and programs supporting older adults throughout the state. For more information, visit http://www.opportunityalliance.org.

