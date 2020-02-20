To the Editor:

At the regular monthly meeting of the select board on February 12, I resigned as the Gilead town clerk, registrar and treasurer after serving as an officer for Gilead for 44 years, since 1976. First as the tax collector, treasurer and deputy clerk.

When my mother, Mildred McLain, left her position as town clerk after 40 years, in 2000, I was elected to continue her legacy. I have seen a lot of changes in those 44 years. Some of them good and some of them not so good. Most of the time, I have had the support of the select board. When elected to the select board, the candidate should have the interest of the town residents as their priority and a personal agenda should be left behind.

I would like to urge the residents of Gilead to get out and vote at the Annual Town Meeting that will be held at the Town Hall on March 28 at 7 p.m. Your real estate taxes are based on what appropriations are raised at town meeting and used to run the town.

You, as the voter, should have a say in how that money is spent wisely. Read your town report and check out the selectmen’s report to see how your tax money is spent. A new plow truck was this past year’s big expense and there will probably be more in the future. Get out and vote!

I would like to say thank you to Caro Poirier, select board chair, for her support the last couple of years. Patsy Cox has been sworn in to fill these offices until 2021. I have done extensive training with Patsy for these jobs and I hope the town will support her in the future. There is a lot of behind the scenes work that goes on for these jobs. Since it is an election year, Patsy will be busy, but I intend to work with her.

Even though I am now a private resident and not an officer of the town, I am still available if anyone has any questions.

Linsley A. Chapman

Taxpaying Resident

Gilead

