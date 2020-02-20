Donnie Hebert, lead singer of the popular local rock band The Veggies will play an acoustic set from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at The Pit Bar And Grille in Lewiston. On Saturday, Feb. 22, Hebert will play from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Cowbell Grille And Tap in Lewiston. The Pit Bar And Grille is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Cowbell Grille and Tap is located on 49 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Submitted photo

