Donnie Hebert, lead singer of the popular local rock band The Veggies will play an acoustic set from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at The Pit Bar And Grille in Lewiston. On Saturday, Feb. 22, Hebert will play from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Cowbell Grille And Tap in Lewiston. The Pit Bar And Grille is located at 838 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Cowbell Grille and Tap is located on 49 Lisbon St., Lewiston.
