BETHEL — The Western Mountains Senior College program “What’s New in Heart Disease,” which was re-scheduled with Daniel van Buren, MD, Board Certified Cardiologist, for February 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bethel Congregational Church, 32 Church Street, Bethel has been postponed to Thursday, March 26, due to the weather.

The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College with the collaboration of Bethel Family Health Center and MSAD#44/Continuing Education. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

