HEBRON — Happiness is … great musical theater! Based on the Charles Schulz comic strip and presented with charm, wit, and heart, “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang. This revue of songs and vignettes captures relatable life moments with humor, candor, and a great soundtrack. It’s a classic show that continues to entertain audiences of all ages.

This year’s cast includes students from all over Maine, as well from Florida to Virginia, Quebec to Germany! Many of the leads in this show are seasoned vocalists, however, this year’s show also features a faculty number and support from multiple groups on campus, including the art studios for set pieces and the athletic center for ensemble dancing.

Hebron Academy’s show is free and open to the public, though donations will be accepted with 50% of proceeds going to support the Androscoggin Humane Society. Students in the ceramic studio will also be selling pottery bowls and ice cream at Intermission to support this cause inspired by the universal love of Snoopy.

Parking is available in the Williams Athletic Center parking lot across the street from the Lepage Arts Center at 339 Paris Road, Hebron, Maine. For more information, please contact Director Julie Middleton at [email protected] or 207-966-5228.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: