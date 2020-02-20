A night of jazz with John Smedley and Friends will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at She Doesn’t Like Guthries in Lewiston. There is no cover. She Doesn’t Like Guthries is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 376-3344.
