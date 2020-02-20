Brazen Cane, a classic and modern rock cover band, will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Band members are Scott (lead vocals/guitar), who has played with professional bands including Wolfcreek; Chad Cummings (vocals/bass/keyboards), whose band won opportunities to open for Extreme, LA Guns, Cheap Trick, Man O War, Stone Temple Pilots, and Chuck Berry and toured internationally; and Jeff Webber (drums), a hard-hittin’, hard rock drummer from Norway, Maine. And on Saturday, Feb. 22, Ron Bergeron will play from 7-10 p.m. Bergeron has been playing guitar for over 20 years and singing for even longer. He takes requests from a wide variety of songs including quiet sentimental pop ballads to high-energy rock anthems, country, blues and American standards. There is no cover. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: