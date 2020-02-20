100 Years Ago 1920

The annual luncheon of the Woman’s Literary Union of Lewlston and Auburn, held Thursday at Auburn Hall will go down in the annals of that organization as one of the most enjoyable in its history. At one o’clock nearly three hundred prominent women took their places at long tables attractively spread with a generous fare prepared by Chef Voyer. Potted hyacinths gave just the right touch to the table appointments. About the hall were plenty of ferns, palms and potted plaints, adding greatly to the general effect. At the head table was Mrs. A.M. Penley , president of the organization and guest of honor, Mrs. Nora Archibald Smith.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A musical program will be featured at the noon meeting Wednesday, of the Auburn Senior Citizens at the First Universalist Church, Auburn. The guests to provide the entertainment is a group of Bates College students who call themselves the ‘“Symphonies.” Under the direction of Ray Terrin, they will present favorite musical selections. The meeting also will include lunch followed by a brief business session.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A PAL-Rec Dance will be held at the Lewiston Memorial Armory on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8.30 p.m. for students in grades seven and eight. Record Hops will provide the music. Tickets are $2 per person and will be sold at the door. The dance is sponsored by the Police Athletic League Recreation Committees and the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department.

