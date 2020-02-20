PARIS — Oxford Hills’ Lady Vikings are not the only team in town dominating basketball this winter. OHMS’ 8th grade boys basketball team wrapped up their season with a 10-0 record. Maine’s middle school basketball season runs from November until the end of January.

“I’ve had the privilege to coach a lot of really good players over the years,” said Coach Ben Goodall. “This team definitely rates as one of the best I’ve had the opportunity to coach. Not discrediting any others…but they are definitely close to the top.”

The team was large – 14 players. According to Goodall, the key to its success was that players understood their individual strengths and how to best play them off those of their teammates.

“They complimented each other very well,” Goodall said. “Honestly, this is the best team I’ve had as a collective group at sharing the basketball.

“What sets teams and players apart is their work ethic and commitment to their craft. These guys worked hard. Every player was committed to getting better each day no matter if it was a practice or a game.”

While winning is tough to do, achieving an undefeated season is special for any team, regardless of the stakes. Goodall believes that what made the difference for the 8th grade Viking boys was their determination and drive from start to finish.

Game scores indicate that the boys didn’t have very many close games, but Goodall said that stronger defense is an area that could have made the team even better.

“I think the team knows that I’m going to say we all could always be better on defense,” he said, noting that to go far in high school play, any team needs to be great on the defensive end of the floor to win.

And were there any offensive stand-outs on such a remarkable, ensemble team? Goodall feels that for their age three players, Teigan Pelletier, Jake Carson, and Holden Shaw particularly showed potential.

“The basketball awareness [Pelletier, Carson, Shaw] hold is something you can’t teach,” said Goodall. “It’s developed over time and with hard work. But the whole team – it was a pleasure to coach them.”

Pelletier has been around the basketball court most of his life and knows how far a team can go; his dad Nate Pelletier coaches OHCHS’ girls varsity basketball. Last year the team won the AA state championship and he was named the National Federation of High Schools’ State Basketball Coach of the Year.

“In the beginning of the season I knew we had a strong team,” said Teigan Pelletier about OHMS’ amazing season. “I knew we would have to work hard but I didn’t know we would go undefeated.

“The most memorable game for me personally was probably our Lewiston game. That day our team really clicked offensively and defensively.”

While he won’t predict this team replicating its 2019-20 basketball feat, Goodall thinks they will continue to do well.

“With three potential teams to play on and everyone a year older things will be a little bit different next year,” said Goodall. “I expect that because they have been playing together for so long they will figure it out really fast.

“But how will they impact high school basketball next year? That is a tough question, they will just barely be 14-15 years old by the time that next year’s season swings around. To make Varsity right away, playing against fully grown young men will be a tough task. With that being said, I know these guys will come in and push to get better every day.”

Pelletier agrees with Coach’s assessment. And he knows what’s ahead.

“I think next year will take some adjusting,” he said of playing in high school next year. “The game will be faster and everyone will have improved.”

