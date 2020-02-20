OXFORD — Three candidates are vying to fill a short-term gap on Oxford’s Board of Selectmen in a special election. The seat has been vacant since Ed Knightly resigned last November, who was part way through his first term when he stepped down.

Dana Dillingham

Dana Dillingham is a lifelong resident of the Oxford Hills community, excluding 10 years of military service. Since 1999 he has worked for the Oxford County Jail, first as a corrections officer and currently as Jail Administrator. He has lived in Oxford resident for the last six years.

Dillingham is heavily involved in town government, currently serving as Vice chairman on the Planning Board, Chairman on the Budget Committee and on the Building Committee. He has run for Selectman previously, losing to Knightly by just four votes in 2017. In 2018 he placed third in a five-person election for two seats, two votes shy of the re-elected incumbent Scott Hunter.

Dillingham, 49, wants to make sure that Oxford maintains its “small town feel” as it grows, with personal contact between residents a priority. He notes having a full-time recreation director has helped address community disconnects, providing a variety of programs for residents of all ages.

Dillingham would like to see the tax base grow through business expansion and limit town borrowing where possible. He believes that major decisions on the Thompson Lake dam need to be done by the taxpayers and not just the Board of Selectmen.

“I bring experience from my service in the military, private business and county government,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham feels that his years of management and budgeting background and his commonsense approach will be an asset to the Board of Selectmen.

Donna Landry

Donna Landry has lived in Oxford for 40 years. Since retiring as the owner of a gymnastics business Landry became involved with the Oxford Community Center as treasurer of the Recreation Committee, started a local 4-H club and began volunteering with Seniors Plus Money Minders Program. In the past year she became a member of the Thompson Lake Environmental Association and politically active through involvement with the citizen’s group “No CMP Corridor.”

Landry sees the aging Welchville and Thompson Lake dams as major challenges and a priority for Oxford.

“The Oxford tax base depends, to a large extent, on the lake front properties on Thompson Lake and Hogan and Whitney Ponds,” said Landry. “Thompson is considered a ‘premiere lake’ in Maine and a lot of businesses depend on the income generated from landowners on this lake that use their services.”

She is concerned that the town sewer department does not have enough homes and businesses tied to it and needs to be closely monitored so it doesn’t negatively affect the town’s budget.

Landry’s feels her experience small business experience and positions with the Maine YMCA Gymnastics League and YMCA taught her about working with people and organizations and that she will bring new perspective to the Select Board.

Amy Wuori

Amy Wuori has lived in Oxford all of her life. The 45-year-old works for Schiavi Custom Builders/Coastline Homes as Director of Finance. She has served on Oxford’s Budget Committee and coached elementary girls’ basketball for seven years. She first ran for the Board of Selectmen in 2019; Caldwell Jackson was re-elected and Sharon Jackson (no relation) claimed the second seat in that election.

Wuori sees helping Oxford grow in a way that keeps property taxes from increasing as its biggest challenge. She says it’s important for townspeople to voice their concerns to selectmen.

“The town needs to manage fixing and replacing things that were neglected in the past,” said Wuori. “But it needs to be done in a fiscally responsible way.”

With the open seat being an interim position for 3 months, Wuori doesn’t expect to foster major changes. She would like to help the Board of Selectmen make important decisions on current items affecting the town, including how to approach the Thompson Lake dam repairs. She says that other towns are involved with the dam and should contribute to its decisions and costs.

