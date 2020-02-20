NEWTON, MA — Senior Haley Pelletier, a Lasell University Honors Program student from South Paris, shared a self-designed research component, “Fashion for Sustainability” with the campus community at a recent Honors Showcase.

Pelletier, a Fashion Design and Production major, explored the topic as part of the Honors Program’s custom component requirement. “In completing my capstone honors component, I knew that I wanted to focus on something that I feel passionate about. For me, this was a mix of fashion and sustainability, and the honors component really opened my eyes to the ways in which people can use math to change circumstances in regards to fashion sustainability.”

Stephanie Athey, director of the Honors Program and associate professor of humanities, adds that “components are different work, designed by you, to pursue your passions,” Honors students must complete four components over the course of their studies. “Lasell’s Honors Program is unique in its thorough incorporation of this high level of creative, individualized, custom investigation that is piloted by the students,” said Athey. “Components are wonderful examples of Connected Learning [Lasell’s academic philosophy] because they often spring from projects, ideas, and campaigns that students have been involved with outside of the classroom. When they focus that in toward the classroom, they are encouraged to use unusual sources to explore the topic.” For example, she said, past student projects have included a cookbook of global foods for an anthropology course, and dresses crafted on ratios learned in a geometry course.

