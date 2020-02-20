Charges
Lewiston
- Camron Merchant, 20, of 76 Walnut St., on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, driving without a license and attaching false plates, 8:14 p.m. Wednesday at 1472 Lisbon St.
Androscoggin County
- Blade Derbaghosian, 25, of 4 School St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:56 p.m. Wednesday at 12 School St.
- Benjamin York, 25, of 132 Lake St., Auburn, arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on two counts of aggravated forgery and charges of driving while intoxicated and misuse of identification, 4:54 p.m. Thursday in Ohio.
Accidents
- A car driven by Shawn Gallant, 29, of Auburn, struck a pothole, popping a tire at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday on Center Street. Damage to Gallant’s 2017 Ford was listed as functional.
