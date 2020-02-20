A Portland startup called Friday has received $450,000 in early seed funding to develop communication software for teams of remote workers to share their work and stay connected.

The pre-seed round of investment was led by Underscore.vc, a Boston-based venture capital firm backing “bold early stage entrepreneurs,” a news release issued by the startup said.

“The modern workplace is broken,” Friday founder Luke Thomas said in the release. “The average worker spends over 10 days commuting to an office every year to sit in poorly run meetings, while coworkers are constantly pinging them over chat and email. How are you supposed to do meaningful work if this is your everyday routine?”

Friday’s software plays a complementary role to popular workplace chat tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, the company said, adding that a growing shift to remote work is creating additional demand for such tools.

The company said it is hosting a remote worker meetup at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cloudport CoWorking, 63 Federal St., in Portland. Attendees can register online at Friday.app.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: