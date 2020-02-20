Bethel resident Deb Lewis had an unusual sight in her backyard Wednesday morning. “Snow Rollers, also known as “snow bales,” “wind snowballs,” or “snow donuts,” are the cold weather equivalent of tumbleweeds. They form when wind pushes snow across the ground, gathering it into a hollow cylinder,” according to National Geographic.” National Geographic also noted that on the rare occasions when these do form, they are usually in more rural areas. Bethel Citizen photo by Samuel Wheeler. 

