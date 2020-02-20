DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a chef who would cook one or two fresh healthy meals once or twice a week that follow a Mediterranean and/or plant-based diet. If anyone knows of someone, please write to Sun Spots or e-mail [email protected]

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I do know of someone near Brunswick who does the preparations in her home and delivers. I have sent her your information, but perhaps someone closer would like this job. No matter what, it looks like you’re taking the right steps toward good health. Let us know what happens!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there anyone who knows the Esperanto language? I have a packet of postcards from all over the world that are written in Esperanto and are over 100 years old. If you think you would be able to read them and can also write the Esperanto language, please give me a call at 782-4335.

— Dorothy, Lewiston

ANSWER: One of the things I love about writing Sun Spots is that I learn something new every day. Esperanto has no official affiliation to any language family, but is based on Indo-European languages. It also does not have official language recognition from any country, yet it is spoken widely in about 115 countries in South America, East Asia and Eastern and Central Europe.

According to Wikipedia, Esperanto is an extremely easy language to learn because there are no irregular past tenses, no irregular plurals, and no irregularly used prepositions. Additionally, the pronunciation is easy and the writing system is completely phonetic.

If you use the internet and want to type up what is written on your post cards, you can translate them by visiting these free websites: https://traduku.net/ , https://lernu.net/en/vortaro , and http://imtranslator.net/ . Simply type the text you want to translate into a text box.

However, I imagine it would be much more fun to find someone who speaks the language, can translate for you, and intelligently converse with you about the process.

If you don’t get any answers to this request, Dorothy, contact the language departments at Bates, Colby or Bowdoin colleges. Someone may be able to assist you in discovering what those messages in your postcard collection are all about. Please let us know how it all turns out. I am beyond curious!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Minot Historical Society is looking for a copy of “Colburn’s Arithmetic” to use with visiting school groups. If you have a copy that you would be willing to donate or sell for a small price, please contact me at [email protected]

— Donna, no town

ANSWER: Here is another new thing I’ve learned today! Warren Colburn, a Harvard graduate, is known for the book, “First Lessons in Intellectual Arithmetic,” published in 1821. The book was translated and sold worldwide. He also published a sequel to this volume as well as one titled “Algebra.”

Both hardcover and softcover copies of “First Lessons” are available at online used book stores, although some are incomplete or reproductions. Abebooks.com and biblio.com have original copies in fair condition with the softcover edition at $10.

Of course it would be lovely if someone in Sun Spots Land is willing to donate their copy!

