NEWRY — Residents voted 9-3 in favor of allowing selectmen to dispose of 38 tax-acquired hotel units at Sunday River for a principal cost and interest. Twenty-six units belong to the Summit Hotel and 12 to the Jordan Hotel.

Town Administrator Amy Bernard said that once the properties have been paid for, the town can issue a quitclaim deed.

Selectman Jim Largess said he was in favor of disposing of the properties, with one reason being that the town would not have to pay Home Owners Association Fees.

Selectmen originally thought that the town would be responsible for HOA fees, and said that they believed that it was one of the reasons residents had voted against the town owning the properties at prior meetings.

“We can possibly get someone to own these units whose going to pay their taxes and that will work in the benefit of the town,” Bernard said.

The town will now have to decided what to do next with the properties, with one option being to put them out to bid. Bernard said she thinks they will be sold before the annual town meeting in May.

Resident and town Code Enforcement Officer Dave Bonney moderated the meeting.

Background

At a January select board meeting, Bernard said she was approached by the treasurer of the Jordan Hotel Home Owners Association (HOA), asking if they could start foreclosing on the units again because they wanted to turn them back over to people willing to pay.

Some of the units had more than 10 years of back taxes owed, according to Bernard.

