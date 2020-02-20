NEWRY—The River Fund Maine (TRFM) announces The River Fund Maine Scholarship, a landmark initiative that focuses on enabling local youth of the Mahoosuc region to achieve educational and career-oriented programs, one that is deeply rooted in TRFM’s vision and mission.

Each year, one local student will be named the River Fund Maine Scholar and receive subsidy to support the attainment of a BA/BS or equivalent four-year college degree in the student’s chosen area of study. The River Fund Maine encourages recipients to envision and prepare for careers in entrepreneurial and leadership roles. The objective is to assist talented students in developing an education plan that leads to a fulfilling and rewarding career, not just a job.

Jim Largess, TRFM’s Executive Director, comments, “The River Fund Maine Scholar will receive up to $20,000 each year toward the cost of college tuition and fees, room and board, books and educational supplies. The scholarship may be renewed for up to three additional years. Based on our research of state of Maine advanced educational institutions, TRFM’s Scholarship is intended to allow a student to gain a college degree and graduate without crushing debt.”

“The TRFM Scholarship recipient will also have access to financial counseling, internships, and professional mentoring to help them map a successful path through the college or university experience,” Largess continues.

Eligibility requirements include demonstrating financial need; a mailing address within the MSAD 44 District—including the towns of Andover, Bethel, Gilead, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock, Maine—or having participated in one of The River Fund Maine’s Innovation Workshops; and, subsequently, a minimum college GPA of 3.0 for successive years through graduation.

Applying is free. The 2020/2021 application will be live on www.riverfundmaine.org/programs on February 15, 2020. Applicants must submit a complete and updated high school transcript including GPA and courses taken; two letters of recommendation from teachers, school counselors, program or community leaders or administrators; the applicant’s Student Aid Report (SAR) under the auspices of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA); and, 400-500 word responses to two essay questions included in the on-line TRFM Scholarship form.

All completed applications and attachments must be received by March 27, 2020 to be considered for the scholarship.

Applicants will be notified of scholarship status on or before April 15, 2020. The River Fund Maine Scholarship is granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender, disability or national origin.

