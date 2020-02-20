Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors
Agenda
DATE: February 25, 2020
Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus
Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order
II. Pledge
III. Public Comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator
V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve
A. Hires and Retirements
B. Strategic Planning Update
C. Fuel Bid Results
D. Bus Purchase Notification
E. Financial Audit Extension
F. Substitute Update
VI. Presentations
VII. Consent Agenda
A. Board meeting minutes from February 11, 2020
VIII. Committee Reports
1. Operations-none
2. Personnel & Finance-none
3. Educational Policy-none
4. Drop-out Prevention
IX. New Business
A. Robotics field trip request
B. Dissolve policy CAA Superintendent’s Evaluation Procedure Criteria
C. Electrical Trades Satellite Program Approval
D. Solar Array Contract
X. Executive Session – 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(E) to consult with legal counsel
XI. Executive session- 1 M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(A) employment of an employee
XII. Adjourn

