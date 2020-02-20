Mt. Blue Regional School District Board of Directors

Agenda

DATE: February 25, 2020

Place: The Forum – Mt. Blue Campus

Time: 6:30pm

I. Call to Order

II. Pledge

III. Public Comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board/Administrator

V. Superintendent’s Report-Tina Meserve

A. Hires and Retirements

B. Strategic Planning Update

C. Fuel Bid Results

D. Bus Purchase Notification

E. Financial Audit Extension

F. Substitute Update

VI. Presentations

VII. Consent Agenda

A. Board meeting minutes from February 11, 2020

VIII. Committee Reports

1. Operations-none

2. Personnel & Finance-none

3. Educational Policy-none

4. Drop-out Prevention

IX. New Business

A. Robotics field trip request

B. Dissolve policy CAA Superintendent’s Evaluation Procedure Criteria

C. Electrical Trades Satellite Program Approval

D. Solar Array Contract

X. Executive Session – 1 M.R.S.A. § 405(6)(E) to consult with legal counsel

XI. Executive session- 1 M.R.S.A. § 405 (6)(A) employment of an employee

XII. Adjourn

