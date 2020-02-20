PARIS — A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraising event will be held at the Paris Fire Department on Friday, February 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Doors close @ 7 pm)
-Adults $7 each
-Children 12 and under $5
-Children 3 and under are free
Fire Fighters, First Responders, Police Officers eat free.
*All funds raised go to Oxford Hills Christian Academy*
