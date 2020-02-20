PARIS — A Spaghetti Dinner Fundraising event will be held at the Paris Fire Department on Friday, February 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Doors close @ 7 pm)

-Adults $7 each

-Children 12 and under $5

-Children 3 and under are free

Fire Fighters, First Responders, Police Officers eat free.

*All funds raised go to Oxford Hills Christian Academy*

