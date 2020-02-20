Telstar January Students of the Month recently attended a Bethel Rotary meeting. Pictured left to right: Sandy Martin mother, Tanner Martin Sophomore; John Eliot, Dean of Students; Cassandra Stevens, mother, Alexis Cannon-Powell, freshman, Sandra Frazer grandmother; Angela Taylor, mother, Savannah Thomas, Senior, and Bob Tuttle. The family members joined the Bethel Rotary members to congratulate these students for their community service and scholastic achievements. They were presented a certificate, a day pass to Mt Abram Ski Area and a gift card to Dunkin’ Donuts. Not pictured was Junior Student of the Month Jewel Smith. Submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Schools
Related Stories
Latest Articles