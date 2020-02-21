Ash Wednesday

WILTON — St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will be holding a FREE pancake supper (pancakes, sausages, fruit, juice, coffee and tea) on Shrove Tuesday, February 25 at 6 p.m. For the sixth year, St. Luke’s will take to the streets to offer “Ashes-to-Go” in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, February 26, The Rev. Suzanne Cole (Mother Sue), St. Luke’s rector, will be in downtown Wilton from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then in downtown Farmington from noon until 1 p.m. “Ashes to Go” will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing. Mother Sue will pray with anyone who would like to stop by. What started in Chicago in 2007 has spread across the country among Episcopal clergy to include cities and towns around Maine with the goal of meeting and serving people where they are. In addition, St. Luke’s will hold an Ash Wednesday Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High Street in Wilton, at the corner of High and School Streets. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639 or go to www.stlukeswilton.org.

Tacos

WILTON — On March 6 there will be a make your own TACO meal from 5 until 6:30 at the Wilton Congregational Church and this will include dessert. This was very popular a few weeks ago and the fellowship was enjoyed. This is free but a donation will be appreciated.

Historical Society

FARMINGTON —Monday, Feb. 24, Farmington Historical Society Meeting, 6 p.m. Potluck at the North Church, 118 High St. Farmington. Short meeting to follow the potluck supper. This month’s program will start at 7 p.m: “A Brief Look at Farmington’s 200 Year Agricultural History,” presented by local historian and FHS member, Taffy Davis. Please come and bring a friend.

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will next take place on Saturday, March 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, featuring Bien Sur, aka Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. in West Farmington. Adults $6, students $5, family maximum $15. All dances taught, beginners welcome, no partner necessary.

Suppers

JAY — Feb 22 at the V.F.W. on 64 Jewell St. in Jay from 4 p.m. -7 p.m. There will be a benefit dinner for Megan, the child that got hit by a plow truck in Canton; your generous donations will be greatly appreciated. There will be a raffle and a 50/50 Please help this family that has been financially burdened .Donations will be accepted .Contact for more information Sheril 207-778-0496

NEW SHARON — There will be a public supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb.22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include baked beans, assorted casseroles, chop suey, assorted salads, coffee, and home-made pies. The building is handicapped accessible, and the proceeds will be used for current expenses. Take-outs are available.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON —Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Road. Fish Chowder Luncheon, Wednesday, February 26, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: Free —Donations accepted. Everyone is invited for this free luncheon every Wednesday through the months of Jan. and Feb. The luncheon is only cancelled if the weather is bad for travelling. When the RSU 9 cancels so do we. No school, no chowder! Call Debbie at 778-3921 to answer questions.

Food Cupboard

JAY —During Lent( Feb 28- April 3) the Food Cupboard hours will be changed from Thursday afternoons to Friday afternoons. (2-4 p.m.) During that time, the St. Rose Parish Hall, across from St. Rose of Lima Church, will be open as a warming center and the Free Store on the third floor will also be open. Food Cupboard hours will be coordinated for that time ONLY-then return to Thursday afternoons, as usual.

Dances

REGION — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding two simultaneous Father Daughter Dances again this year on Saturday March 7, from 6 – 9 p.m. One dance will take place at the Spruce Mountain Middle School Gym, and the other will take place in the more northern area of Franklin County at the Strong Elementary School Gym.

Anyone wishing to purchase advance tickets may do so beginning in February at the Children’s Task Force in Farmington, the Flower Barn in Jay, the White Elephant in Strong, and/or Edmunds Market in Kingfield. One ticket covers both Father and his daughter(s). The event is for fathers and daughters of any age. There will be a DJ and photographer at both events. Cost for tickets is $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Fathers and their daughters are encouraged to come and dance the night away, enjoy give-away prizes and each other’s company. For more information or to donate to our drawings and dress giveaway, please contact the Franklin County Children’s Task Force at 778-6960, email our Community Coordinator [email protected] or stop by our office at 113 Church Street in Farmington.

