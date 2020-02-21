Ever since the announcement that Boston based Arctaris Impact Fund, LP successfully closed the deal on the purchase of Saddleback Mountain on January 31, Saddleback fans have been exchanging words of cheer to one another. Whether on social media or in person, the long awaited good news is a subject everyone continues to enjoy talking about.

A big party to celebrate the good news was definitely in order, but since Saddleback would not be able to get a food license fast enough, a plan for a good old-fashioned community potluck was formed.

Originally, the date was set for Saturday, February 15th, but due to scheduling conflicts such as the World Record Snowmobile Ride, Paloozathon, and Rangeley Public Library Annual Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, the date was changed to the following late afternoon and evening (so it wouldn’t interfere with Winterpaloozah).

Hundreds of Saddleback fans took the scenic ride on the way up to Saddleback Mountain on Sunday to take part in the celebration. The potluck turned out to be a great success with a fabulous and large assortment of entrée platters and sweets donated by both local restaurants and individuals. The festive crowd also danced to the live music of Indie-soul-Folk band Golden Oak. Afterwards the crowd continued to party outside, with views of the trails at a great big bonfire.

Jim Quimby, Saddleback Mountain Manager knew this day would finally come. “I just never gave up. I couldn’t give up. I had to stay positive or I would have gone crazy. I worked with Andy (Shepard) quite a bit in the beginning and I met Uche (Osuji), and Jonathan (Tower), and Tom Federle, he’s our attorney, and none of us were gonna give up until this was done. Bruce (Lancaster) I worked with and Jared (Emerson) is back up here, so yea, it’s exciting”.

A highlight of the celebration was the announcement of purchase of a new high-speed detachable quad. Andy Shepard, CEO/GM of Saddleback said the new lift that would replace the Rangeley lift would fly up three times faster in just 4 minutes as opposed to 11. “We’ll be able to transport about 2400 people up the mountain instead of 750, a real game changer”.

A welcome sight after so many years, a view of Saddleback from inside the base lodge. Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

