JAY — Robert and Mavis Dubord of Jay, Maine are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Jenna Dubord to Andy Broomhall.

Jenna attended Husson University where she received her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and a Physical Therapy Assistant degree at Kennebec Valley Community College. Jenna resides in Portland, Maine and is currently employed at Kindred Healthcare. Jenna continues to have a special interest in stroke recovery and Parkinson’s disease. Jenna, along with her dog IILux” recently completed training with Therapy Dogs International and received therapy dog certification.

Andy is the son of Scott and JoAnn Broomhall of Rumford. Andrew Broomhall, attended the University of Presque Isle where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree as a Certified Athletic trainer and Physical Therapy Assistant Degree. Andy previously received a certificate as a Certified Massage Therapist at Empire Education. Andy currently resides in Portland, Maine and is employed at Back in Motion Physical Therapy. Andy continues his interest in orthopedic outpatient therapy and playing guitar.

Together Andy and Jenna enjoy their passion for skiing, hiking and spending time at camp. Along with family and friends Andy and Jenna are planning an August 2021 wedding ceremony.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: