SABATTUS — Fire crews from Sabattus and Lewiston battled a house fire Friday afternoon after smoke was seen rising from the home on Bowdoinham Road.

Firefighters went at about 2:30 p.m. to 605 Bowdoinham Road where they found flames inside the single-story home next to Sabattus Disc Golf.

Nobody was home when the house went up in flames, and there were no reports of injuries.

Police blocked off a section of Bowdoinham Road as fire crews battled to knock down the flames. Within an hour, fire crews had the fire under control.

The home is owned by Peter Ruby, who owns and operates Sabattus Disc Golf Course and Pro Shop. The business was never threatened by flames.

The extent of damage to the home was not immediately known and there was no word on what caused the fire. Fire crews remained at the scene later Friday, blowing out smoke and beginning an investigation.

