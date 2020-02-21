FARMINGTON — The Giddy-Up & Go 4-H Horse Club in Franklin County is hosting their 13th annual fundraiser for the Double B Equine Rescue in Industry, Maine.

The rescue takes in surrendered, unwanted, neglected and abused horses along with other equines from around the state and provides them with food, water, medical and rehabilitative care.

The rescue currently has 23 equines and needs your help. Donations of any monetary amount and/or hay, grain, shavings, tack, equipment or related items would be greatly appreciated as they care for these minis, donkeys, ponies and horses that have been through so much already.

Members of the Giddy-Up & Go 4-H club will begin collecting donations on 2/15/20; donations will be delivered to the Double B Rescue on 2/22/20 however donations can be made anytime, even after the delivery date.

If you would like to make a donation of hay, grain, shavings, tack or equipment please contact club leader, Donna Crockett at 207-578-2269 via call/text. If you would like to make a monetary donation, please send a check made payable to Double B Rescue to the UMaine Cooperative Extension, 138 Pleasant Street Suite #1, Farmington ME 04938. It is OK if donations are received before or after February 22.

The Giddy-Up & Go members, the Double B Equine Rescue and the equines thank you so much for your help! To learn more about Double B Equine Rescue and the horses there, please visit their Facebook page or regular website mainehorserescue.com

