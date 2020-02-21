The congregation of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church celebrated a special day for Vernon Meldrum of Farmington. Meldrum reached his 90th birthday on February 12. The congregation helped supply 90 birthday cards along with cake during a Sunday fellowship time.John Anderson, HMBC Moderator, presenting a cake and wishing Meldrum, right, a happy birthday. Submitted photo

 

Franklin Journal Community
