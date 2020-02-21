On Monday, February 10, 2020, RLRS staff and students joined together for a special celebration of a deeply beloved member of the RLRS community. Janet Waugaman, retired after 20 years service at RLRS, was honored during a school-wide assembly for her years of dedication and service.

RLRS is proud to dedicate the school library as The Janet Waugaman Library in her honor. The rocking chair in which she sat for countless storytimes will remain, but we didn’t want her to go without, especially since she has a new grandchild on the way. So, in addition, Janet was presented with a new rocking chair and some books (signed with messages from the staff) for her and future grandchildren to enjoy.

Janet, it is through tears and cheers of gratitude that we wish you all the best on this next chapter of your life. Thank you for your years of service and for teaching us all to be better, more joyful readers. We hope that you’ll visit soon. Your chair, and your students, will be waiting for you.