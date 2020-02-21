MONDAY, Feb. 24

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Agenda includes a joint workshop with the School Committee on next year’s school budget and strategic plan. Meeting agenda includes amending the zoning ordinance pertaining to solar installations and authorizing the city manager to create an Opportunity Zone working group.

LEWISTON — School Committee, 6 p.m. at the Dingley Building.

LEWISTON — Planning Board, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

LEWISTON — Rental Registration and property improvements workshop, 4 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Property owners can find out more about the city’s new rental registration programs and property improvement grant and loan opportunities.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 18 due to the weather.

AUBURN — Public meeting on making Court Street more pedestrian-friendly, 6 p.m. at the Auburn Public Library. It is the second public meeting for the Court Street Improvements Study, where officials will explore alternatives discussed at the first public meeting and their impact on the traffic model.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. at 20 Great Falls Plaza.

AUBURN — School Committee budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — L-A Complete Streets Committee, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission presentation, 6 p.m. at Side by Each Brewing, 110 Minot Ave. Guest speaker Jennifer Marchigiani of Misfits Rehab, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Auburn, will discuss what wildlife rehabs do, ways for people to become involved and/or support their work, and give advice on what to do if you see an injured animal.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

AUBURN — Recycling Committee, 7:30 a.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

LEWISTON — Anti-bullying panel discussion hosted by the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council, 6 p.m. at Geiger Elementary School, 601 College St.

