DEAR SUN SPOTS: Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin will offer training opportunities for volunteer tutors and English conversation partners in February and March. We are working with people from 41 countries and have many people waiting for help with English conversation, reading, writing and math skills.

English conversation partners training will be held Feb. 24 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for those who would like to volunteer, but don’t have the time to be a tutor. Tutor training is scheduled for March 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both workshops will be offered at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College on Westminster Street in Lewiston.

This service can be life-changing. If you are age 21 or older, have at least a 12th grade reading level, are patient, organized and a good listener, you can be a literacy volunteer. Registration is required. For information call 753-6658 or email [email protected] Details can also be found on our website at Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin | Home.

Thank you! We’ve found some of our best volunteers through Sun Spots!

— Tahlia, director of Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin, Lewiston

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Like so many others, I read Sunspots every day. I’m sure you have listed people who repair chairs that need to be recaned, but would you please do so again. Somewhere in southern Maine would be preferred, but I could go farther away if necessary.

— No name, Bryant Pond

ANSWER: Look no further than John Leavitt, The Chair Doctor, who has his shop at 148 Poplar Hill Road in Turner. Information and an online email form can be found here: http://www.chairdoctormaine.com/experience.html or call 225-2293.

Readers, if you others to recommend, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Maybe you’ve answered this before, but I need a good tuner for two pianos. One is an old grand piano that needs work. Have you any suggestions for me?

— No name, Buckfield

ANSWER: I have answered this question before, but it’s been a while. The closest piano tuner would be Joseph Meehan in Litchfield (582-1540). The tuner I have personally used is Rice’s Piano Service (ricespiano.com) in Alna (443-3372 or 350-9548-cell).

Alex Peppe of Alex’s Piano Service teaches and performs appraisals and more significant repairs if that older grand piano of yours needs substantial TLC. Find out more about him at alexanferpeppe.com. To contact him, call 400-6009 or email him at [email protected].

Please send your recommendations for that Rolodex, dear readers!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are asking for donations at Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility. If anyone has any new or used pedometers (step counters), we would love to put them to use because we are trying to walk around the world!

We are always accepting arts and craft items as well. We are also working to put together Easter baskets for everyone so any Easter basket items are most appreciated.

— Austie, no town

ANSWER: Bolster Heights is at 26 Bolster St. in Auburn. Please think of them when you uncover treasures such as gently-used board games, puzzles, drawing implements, paper, etc. For more information about specific items to donate, contact Austie at 784-1364.

