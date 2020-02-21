Rangeley Adult Education, part of Franklin County Adult Education recently came out with their new listing of upcoming workshops and classes in their Winter/Spring 2020 catalogue. Perhaps you received the forty page booklet in your mailbox or found it at your local library?

For the downtown Rangeley area, popular classes like Culinary Arts with Michael Flewelling, Sewing with Jessica Gammon, Flytying with Sue Damm, French with Carmen Glidden, Belly Dancing with Liz Pimentel and both Felting and Knitting by Joanne Dunlap are being offered again. However, there are some new and unique classes as well, like Ukrainian Egg Decorating and Hot Process Soap Making with Nicole Lund, and Music as a Second Language with Robert Ludwig. In addition to those classes found in the catalogue there are new classes that are starting all the time. For example, Tai Chi Form & Nei Kung classes with yours truly Stephanie Chu-O’Neil.

For more information about class times and locations in downtown Rangeley please call 207 670-5240 or email [email protected] For recent updates you can go to their Facebook page as well called “Rangeley Bucket List”.

Fun classes in the nearby area such as Rock Band by Dave Clark in Salem Township or Beyond Selfies- Smart Phone portraits by Morgain Bailey in Kingfield are worth taking a look at as well. Find a new hobby or maybe even help further your career with Greta Espaeaginnette at the Phillips Library or Staying Tech Savvy with Mike Burd in Farmington.

For more information about Franklin County Adult Ed classes, how to get your GED, assistance with college or career transitions you may also call 207 778-3460 or visit their website at rsd9maineadulted.org.

