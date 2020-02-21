CARRABASSET VALLEY — Morgain Bailey is an artist who works with painting and photography. Her studio is in Kingfield, Maine. The work being shown at the Carrabassett Valley Library is series of semi-abstract paintings that are inspired by the Appalachian Trail and USGS topographic maps of the area the trail goes through in western Maine. You are invited to walk along the AT through an imaginary landscape.
You may view the exhibit Monday – Friday from 8-5 , Saturdays from 10-5 & Sundays 12-3 (Sundays open only now through 4/12.) Please join us in the Begin Room at the library on Friday, March 13 for a Wine & Cheese Reception for Morgain from 4:30-6 pm.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Test scores for younger SAD 44 students better, overall, report shows
-
Oxford Hills
Oxford moving voting to Community Center
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
County Dems to meet
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week