CARRABASSET VALLEY — Morgain Bailey is an artist who works with painting and photography. Her studio is in Kingfield, Maine. The work being shown at the Carrabassett Valley Library is series of semi-abstract paintings that are inspired by the Appalachian Trail and USGS topographic maps of the area the trail goes through in western Maine. You are invited to walk along the AT through an imaginary landscape.

You may view the exhibit Monday – Friday from 8-5 , Saturdays from 10-5 & Sundays 12-3 (Sundays open only now through 4/12.) Please join us in the Begin Room at the library on Friday, March 13 for a Wine & Cheese Reception for Morgain from 4:30-6 pm.

