AUBURN – Elinor Wilner Goldblatt, 92, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Elinor was born in Malden, Mass. on March 25, 1927 and was raised in Auburn.Elinor was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Wilner. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1945 as Salutatorian. She attended Smith College and received the B.S. Ed. degree in English from University of Maine at Orono.Elinor was a homemaker, a substitute teacher and learning disabilities tutor in the Auburn and Lewiston school systems. Her extensive community involvement included Androscoggin Home Health Services, CMMC Women’s Hospital Association, Corporator at Auburn Public Library and CMMC, Lewiston-Auburn Jewish Federation and Hadassah chapter. She also was a cub scout den mother and a girl scout troop leader for many years.Elinor was appointed to the Health Care Finance Commission by Governor John McKernan and served many terms. She was also active on the state of Maine AARP board.Elinor was a long time member of Temple Shalom in Auburn and active in many Jewish organizations in the community.Elinor was married for 34 years to Arnold Goldblatt who died in 1981. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Burton, Charles, and Richard Wilner and two sisters, Avis Schwartz and Ruth Schloss. She is survived by a brother, Stanley (Phyllis) Wilner and a sister, June Chason. She is survived by her four children, Charlie (Phyllis) Goldblatt of Framingham, Mass., Larry (Christine) Goldblatt of Lille, France, Maida (Glenn) Fund of Acton, Mass. and Barbara Goodman of Marblehead, Mass. She had a very special love and affection for her eight grandchildren, Bill, Audrey, Ariane, Amy, Arnaud, Jason, Alana and Noah. She was a special GiGi to her two great-grandchildren, Anna and Suzie. She also leaves many special friends, cousins, nieces and nephews who treasured her. Services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, 12 p.m., at the Temple Shalom Synagogue, 74 Bradman St., Auburn, ME 04210. Interment, Beth Jacob Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to:Temple Shalom Synagogue, Auburn, Maine

