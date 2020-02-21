LEWISTON – Mary Anne Waite, 61, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice in Auburn, following a long illness.Born in Boston on Nov. 28, 1958, she was the daughter of Francis and Monique Boucher McAvoy. She moved to Lewiston at a young age and attended area schools, graduating from St. Dominic High School, Class of ’77. She went on to receive Bachelor degrees from both University of Maine Presque Isle and University of Maine Farmington.Always a hard worker, she was employed at various retail stores, most recently working for Cumberland Farms. Mary was also very active in her community, participating in the Dempsey Challenge and volunteering with ACTS Retreats, Public Theater, and the Balloon Festival. In her spare time, she loved the ocean, Boston trips, and reading.A member of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by her father of Lisbon; two brothers, James McAvoy of Lewiston, and John McAvoy of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Monique McAvoy.Friends and family are invited for fellowship half hour before the service in the back of church. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m., Holy Family Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements under the care of the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home

Donations may be made in her memory to the: Dempsey Center 29 Lowell St. Lewiston, ME 04240 or:

Abused Women’s Advocacy Project 484 Main St. Lewiston, ME 04240

