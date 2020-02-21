AUBURN – Romance Diana Gagne, 84, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on April 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Gaudiose and Gabrielle (Gagne) LeBlanc and lived in Lewiston all of her life, graduating from Lewiston High School in the Class of 1954.

On May 12, 1956, Romance married her sweetheart, Maurice Gagne, celebrating almost 64 years together.

She was employed for 33 years at L & A United Grocers as the office manager. Romance was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul in the Prince of Peace Parish.

She was a huge Red Sox fan, rarely missing a game, loved daily crossword puzzles and looked forward to the monthly Boulet family and friends lunches. Famous for her delicious potato salad, it was requested at all family gatherings. One of her favorite pastimes was watching the birds and enjoying her flowers from her porch swing, and no meal was ever complete without dessert and ice cream!

She is survived by her husband Maurice; her daughter Lisa MacKenzie and her husband William; her sister Mona Chiarantona and friend Larry Dehetre, a stepsister Claudette Hemphill; three grandchildren Sarah, Heather and Kirk MacKenzie; five great-grandchildren Elliott, Connor, Lillian, Gordon and Jaska; her Goddaughter Gina Dick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother and father, her stepfather Rosaire Plante; her stepbrother Claude Plante; and by her son James.

She was lovingly cared for at home by her husband for the past two years as her health and memory declined. We fill our hearts with remembered joys, laughter and your kiss. Let God hold you now, you are free.

A Funeral Mass honoring Romance’s life will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Sts. Peter & Paul (Lower Chapel). Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 PM only at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

