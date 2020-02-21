Feb. 21, 1885: The Washington Monument, built with a core of granite quarried in Maine, is dedicated in Washington, D.C. Construction on the monument began in 1848 but was suspended for 23 years for a variety of reasons, including the Civil War.
Maine also supplied granite used in many other prominent late-19th-century construction projects, including the Brooklyn Bridge, the Yorktown (Virginia) Monument, the Chicago Board of Trade Building and San Francisco’s Hibernia Bank Building.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
