OXFORD — Town Clerk Elizabeth Olson told selectmen Thursday night that the March 3 presidential primary voting will be the Station House Community Center at 223 King St.

Polling booths were previously set up in truck bays at the Oxford Public Safety Building at 701 Main St., headquarters for the fire and police departments.

“We decided to move voting due to safety concerns,” Olsen said. “If emergency vehicles are called out, it can create issues with pedestrians and traffic in the parking lot.”

The Community Center has parking in front and behind it with entrances on both sides. The rear entrance is handicapped accessible. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In other business, selectmen approved a bid from BHE, LLC to convert lights at the Public Safety Building to LEDs. Five contractors submitted bids that ranged from a low of $7,535 from BHE to almost $37,000 from Northlight.

The board approved paying BHE an extra $1,500 for bulb disposal.

Selectmen also approved transferring $7,837 from the state to the town. The money was seized in a drug arrest last year and will be deposited in a dedicated account used for police training.

Police Chief Michael Ward recognized Capt. Rickie Jack, who was named Employee of the Year by the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce.

Recreation Director Patty Hesse said the town will hold its Winter Fun Day on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Station House Community Center. There will be ice skating and a bonfire during the day, followed by a community spaghetti dinner and evening dance with a DJ. All are invited.

Hesse also talked about plans to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial at the annual Community Day on July 19. She is working with the Oxford Historical Society to have historians attend and pictures to showcase the town’s past. There will be a pig roast and fiddlers.

State Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, told selectmen of a pending bill in the Legislature to make major changes to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. If it passes, tribal lands would not be subject to town, county or state approval for developments, only federal approval. For such lands in Oxford County, it might mean a casino that is not subject to the same rules as Oxford Casino on Route 26.

