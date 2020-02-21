Mascots from left to right, Otto the Moose, from Bill Dodge, Otto the Otter from Lost Valley, Scrubby, from Spectrum Health Care and Tommy the Terrier from Thomas College fly down the course at Maine Family Snow Tube Park at Lost Valley in Auburn Friday morning. For the 4th year, Lost Valley hosted these and several others to help celebrate the last day of winter vacation for schools who had field trips scheduled to join in the fun. Visit sunjournal.com for dozens more photos from the tube park and trails. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Darien Talley screams with delight as he flies down the Maine Family Snow Tube Park at Lost Valley in Auburn on Friday morning.
Portland Sea Dogs' mascot Slugger, top, moves his tube into position at the Maine Family Snow Tube Park in Auburn on Friday morning.
Otto the Otter, Lost Valley's mascot, greets people at the Auburn ski area Friday morning before racing down the snow tube park. For the fourth year in a row half a dozen team, school and company mascots joined in the fun on the last day of winter vacation for schools in Maine.
A racer trains at Lost Valley in Auburn on Friday morning.
Terrain park manager Isaiah Eagles flies over a jump he made, testing it between building jumps, rails and taking care of the features at Lost Valley in Auburn on Friday morning.